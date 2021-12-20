A guide to 1001 whiskies that you must try

1001 Whiskies You Must Try Before You Die notes drams from Scotland, Ireland, the United States, Japan, India and the rest of the world.

And this is a must-read for any adventurous whisky enthusiast.

From age-old Scottish classics like Springbank, to new and emerging whiskies in Japan, this book celebrates the unique and incredible world of whisky and promises to enhance your love and appreciation of the drink in all its forms.

Each whisky review explores the heritage of the single grain, malt, blend or bourbon sleected, and production methods, completed with tantalising tasting notes that will have you dreaming of drams.

Utterly comprehensive, this is an invaluable resource and a wonderful tribute to the much-loved world of whisky.

1001 Whiskies You Must Try Before You Die, by Dominic Roskrow, published by Quarto Publishing, £20.