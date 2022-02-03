A gripping thriller from author Craig Robertson

Loneliness is a killer and it’s Grace McGill’s job to clean up the mess when a dead body has lain undiscovered for weeks or even months.

This fascinating thriller had me hooked from the first chapter.

Robertson is well-kent for his crime writing, so it’s little wonder that the vivid descriptions of the scenes of death and the complexities of the mind of a killer combine to make this tale as dark and disconcerting as it is compelling.

The Undiscovered Deaths of Grace McGill, by C. S. Robertson, published by Hodder & Stoughton, £19.99.