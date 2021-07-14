A gripping Scottish time travel read for children

Over the past few years, Rennie McOwan has been crafting a series of adventures for children.

The Clan series, which features the adventures of Gavin, Clare, Michael and Mot, has seen them feature in Light on Dumyat, The White Stag Adventure and The Day The Mountain Moved.

Jewels on the Move is the fourth in the series and sees the friends make a trip to an ancient castle, and it turns into an unexpected trip through time as the quartet find themselves in 17th century, where they have to assist in saving the Honours of Scotland – the country’s crown jewels.

The chapters are short, making it easier for those who are not perhaps natural readers, and there’s enough incident to keep them happy as the adventure moves along at pace and builds up to an exciting end.

The White Stag Adventure has been broadcast on BBC Radio, and it’s obvious why the book series has been read in Scottish schools.

A great, thrilling read for the young ones.

Jewels on the Move, by Rennie McOwan, published by Rowan Tree Publishing, £7.99.