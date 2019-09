Still living under the impression that haggis has something to do with a sheep’s stomach?

It is Christmas Eve and Acre Valley is in a state of turmoil.

Not only have Horace’s woodland friends been abducted from their homes but Angus McPhee is on the hunt for a spicy Christmas starter.

Horace the Haggis and the Christmas Mystery, by Sally Magnusson, published by Black and White, £9.99