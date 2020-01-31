A festive celebration – written in Scots

The 12 Days O Yule is the perfect children’s book to sing along to.

This is a beautifully illustrated Scots version of the original Christmas rhyme.

Inspired by the traditional verse, this lovely adaptation features Scots words and animals that are easy to understand and pronounce.

It describes the journey through the twelve days of Yuletide with a cast of Scots creatures including tappit hens, collie dugs, lassies birlin and a reid robin in a rowan tree.

Equipped with a useful glossary, this book is the ideal way to introduce young children to the traditional Scots language while getting into the festive spirit.

Pick it up and put it aside for the festivities later in the year.

The 12 Days O Yule, by Susan Rennie and Matthew Land, published by Picture Kelpies, £5.99