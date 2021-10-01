A fascinating look into how the wealthy used to live

Country House Cameras is a stunning glimpse into how the other half used to live.

This collection of photographs taken at some of Britain’s grandest houses provides a fascinating insight into the advent of family photography.

With a Preface by Michael Pritchard, Director-General of the Royal Photographic Society, this includes previously unpublished photographs from the author’s archive.

This is a treasury of aristocratic photography from the 1850s to 1930s, showing how photography was invented in the English country house by William Fox Talbot.

The leisured and affluent upper classes went on to make an art form of their new toy, creating intimate portraits of stunning beauty. This edition of a classic work includes previously unpublished photographs discovered in dusty corners and attics of Britain’s grandest houses.

They are highly personal and revealing of a long gone but never to be forgotten way of life.

Country House Cameras, by Christopher Simon Sykes, published by Stacey International, £29.99.