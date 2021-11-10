A fascinating look at the world in 100 moments

You are not alone in wondering how one goes about filtering through a million years to form an articulate narrative.

Yet Neil Oliver achieves this incredibly succinctly and with rare wit.

Travelling through space and time on a whistlestop tour of the world, Oliver offers a tangible array of moments which give an invaluable and unique grasp of how human history pieces together.

Whether it’s the creation of China, Armstrong’s first steps on the moon, or pandemics, many of the moments are to be anticipated – but some lesser known stories are delightfully obscure and arcane.

It’s Oliver’s ability to think critically which makes this book so groundbreaking and unforgettable, off ering a whole new perspective on our past.

Oliver encourages readers to disagree with him and, in doing so, think of their own moments from history.

It’s the kind of book that makes you think beyond the realms of conventional history whereby time is sectioned into periods, and instead, think small in order to see the bigger picture.

The Story of the World in 100 Moments, by Neil Oliver, published by Penguin, £25.