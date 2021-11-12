A fascinating look at the time of Mary, Queen of Scots

The Survival of the Crown is hefty tome that is definitely one for the history scholar, rather than the casual reader.

This is volume two, and the concluding part of Stedall’s heavily researched history of Mary, Queen of Scots, offering a detailed contribution

to our understanding of this most significant period in the history of the Scottish crown.

This is the sequel to The Challenge to the Crown, looking at the life of Mary Queen of Scots, and her son James VI of Scotland, as author Robert Stedall chronicles events from the aftermath of the Earl of Bothwell’s murder, through Mary’s imprisonment and execution, to James eventual coronation as James I of England.

He heavily features Renaissance politics, and examins the neurotic personality of James, having been removed from hr side at an early age.

The Survival of the Crown, by Robert Stedall, published by Book Guild, £17.99.