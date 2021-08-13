A fascinating look at the life of the shearwater

A beautiful mix of memoir and natural history, Roger Morgan-Grenville explores the life of the majestic shearwater.

He follows it as it travels solo from the British Isles to the waters of the South Atlantic at the tender age of just two weeks old.

Morgan-Greenville paints an extraordinary picture of one of nature’s most remarkable, intrepid and mysterious creatures.

The author’s fifty-year obsession with this supreme traveller is entirely infectious.

Shearwater: A Bird, an Ocean, and a Long Way Home, by Roger Morgan-Grenville, published by Icon Books, £16.99.