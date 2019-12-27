A fascinating look at Scotland’s lost distilleries

Scotch Missed is an interesting and informative guide to Scotland’s whisky industry.

It offers the reader an insight into the history of the spirit and the struggles it has faced over time.

It also has an area-specific guide to the country’s lost distilleries, some of which are now nothing more than a pile of rubble.

With this being the fourth edition of the book, the information has been revised and is bang up to date, and is sure to be a welcome addition to every whisky enthusiast’s bookshelf.

Scotch Missed: The Original Guide to the Lost Distilleries of Scotland, by Brian Townsend, published by Angels’ Share, £19.99.