A fascinating look at faith with carefully chosen words

If you’re judging a book by its cover, then, on first glance, Olives and Obligations would apoear to be some kind of cook book.

Hwever, upone reading the text, Olives and Obligations has a subtitle of Biblical stories, scripts and reflections: Genesis to Nehemiah.

This book is a collection of writings from Iona Community members, associates, friends and others.

The book asks a simple question: ‘There are some beautiful sotries in the Bible and there are some hideous stories as well. What do we do with them?’

A selection of carefully chosen passages from the Bible have been selected, accompanied in some places by thoughtful new poetry inspired by the Good Book, with modern tellings of some stories from ‘the other side’ too.

Definitely a fascinating book for those of Faith, and one that provokes some thought.

Olives and Obligations, by Ruth Burgess, published by Wild Goose Publications, £14.99.