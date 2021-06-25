A fascinating insight to restoring Scotland’s skies

In the current climate, Restoring The Wild: Sixty Years of Rewilding Our Skies is more important than ever.

Roy Dennis has spent his entire career working in Scotland on the conservation of rare birds and the reintroduction of lost species.

With chapters titled ‘Endurance’, ‘Optimism’, ‘Global Vision’ and ‘Legacy’, Roy’s passion and love of wildlife is visible in every crevice of this book.

You will struggle to not share his enthusiasm for conservation when you pick this book up.

A tantalising and inspiring read.

Find out more about this book in the Scottish Field podcast HERE.

Restoring The Wild: Sixty Years of Rewilding Our Skies, by Roy Dennis, published by William Collins, £18.99.