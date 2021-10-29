A fascinating insight into the routes of the Highlands

This could be seen as a ‘hitchhiker’s guide to the Highlands’.

A valuable addition to the trip for tourists thinking of driving through the Highlands, it traverses the main routes north that cover beautiful landscapes, including the North Coast 500.

Using a balance of old photographs and new, Simpson illustrates the changes that have taken place in the Highlands over time, providing the reader with some light education.

Highways to the Highlands: From Old Ways to New Ways, by Eric Simpson, published by Amberley, £15.99.