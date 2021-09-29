A fascinating insight into the history of Lewis

Lewis: The Story of an Island is a delve into the history of a great island in the Hebrides.

This book explores the history of Lewis and its people as well as the mythologies, maps, architecture and of course the Gaelic language.

Despite personal roots on the island, I have sadly never had the chance to see Lewis myself.

But when that day comes I will make sure this book is by my side at all times, providing an informative and attractive guide to a small but culturally enriching island.

Lewis: The Story of an Island, by Christine MacDonald, published by Acair, £12.99.