Renowned Edinburgh-based artist and gallery director Richard Demarco takes us on the road to nowhere in his tales and accompanying sketches detailing his travels around Europe.

Complete with a full Italian translation, this book is an insight into how ‘the road’ has inspired his work throughout the years and how a journey can be central to life.

The Road to Meikle Seggie, by Richard DeMarco, published by Luath Press Paperback, £15.