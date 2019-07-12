A fantastic book of living in the countryside

Never judge a book by its cover – but on this occasion we’re going to break the rules.

This gorgeous front snap tells you everything you need to know about Johnny Scott’s remarkable publication.

As reflected in his contented expression, Scott’s passion for rural life is deep-rooted. Explaining that ‘the seeds of [his] fascination with nature were sown on early afternoon walks as a child’, his personal experiences add an endearing touch, separating it from the more strait-laced, factual countryside books out there.

Whether it’s familiar tales of being eaten alive by midges on hillsides, or the joyous moments of freedom that country life aff ords, this is a book that will chime with anyone who’s spent time in Britain’s great outdoors.

Having dedicated most of his years to the countryside, working as a natural historian, countryside campaigner and hill farmer – Scott’s enthusiasm for rural life shines through in his writing – and it is truly is infectious. A celebration of our countryside, Scott covers all things from Scottish wildlife to the natural environment, and it is the perfect book for picking up on a quiet afternoon.

Breaking it into the four seasons, he makes it easy to enjoy the amusing anecdotes scattered throughout.

Whether you are a field sports enthusiast, a budding agriculturalist, an urban nature lover or indeed an amateur historian, you can learn about the life cycle of a dragonfly, bugs in May, bumblebees, the development of sheep breeds, the story behind the famous Scottish sporran or indeed the value of the cottager’s pig.

Scott’s keen observation, experience and extensive knowledge of the natural world allow him to portray the British countryside in both an informative and accessible manner.

His style of writing is engrossing, yet entertaining and vivid, painting a picture of the passing seasons. This is easy to dip in and out of whenever you have a quiet moment to enjoy.

The Countryman Through The Seasons, by Johnny Scott, published by Quiller, £20.