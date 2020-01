After his mother’s death, Josh is sent to live with his uncle on a farm on a remote Scottish island.

One day he comes across an abandoned border collie puppy. Josh breaks his uncle’s strict no-pets policy by keeping the puppy in secret.

When his deceit is discovered, it threatens everything.

Perfect for younger readers, this heartwarming tale has great illustrations.

The Secret Dog, by Joe Friedman and Tim Archbold, published by Birlinn, £6.99.