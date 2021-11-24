A cool read as writer goes on the search for snow

Like a pirate in search of treasure, Iain Cameron scours Britain’s mountains for patches of surviving robust snow.

From the opening story of Cameron battling a ferocious snowstorm in the Highlands to seek out an elusive patch of snow, I was enthralled.

Yet, what I didn’t expect to feel was moved. Cameron’s childlike wonder and infinite love for the patches of vanishing ice is contagious.

Cameron takes us on a tour of Britain which includes the Scottish Highlands, the Southern Uplands, the Lake District and Snowdonia, seeking elusive patches of snow in wild and often inaccessible locations.

His adventures include a perilous climb in the Cairngorms with comedian Ed Byrne, and glorious days spent out on the hills with Andrew Cotter and his very good dogs, Olive and Mabel.

Interspersed with geography, history and meteorology, this book is an educational and thoroughly enjoyable read.

The Vanishing Ice, by Iain Cameron, published by Vertebrate Publishing, £20.