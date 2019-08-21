A collection of a Gaelic family’s works of poetry

The Glendale Bairds is an epic collection which brings to life the celebrated works and biography of Gaelic poet Niall Macleòid, as well as the unsung poetry of Macleòid’s brother, Iain Dubh, and their father, Dòmhnall Nan Òran.

Together, the Macleòids tackle a plethora of themes, from the bare rudiments of human existence – love, nature and religion – to local Gaelic culture.

The Glendale Bairds, edited by Meg Bateman with Ann Loughran, published by Birlinn, £25.