A classic piece of writing from Sir Walter Scott

The Lady of the Lake is a vivid and gripping tale of deception, romance and mystery told with the backdrop of some of Scotland’s most breathtaking scenery.

It emphasises the vivid language used by Sir Walter Scott.

The Lady of the Lake signified the peak of Scott’s reputation as a poet and was a sensation when initially published in 1810.

This edition tells the same tale of James of Douglas and his daughter Ellen, who take refuge at Loch Katrine with remarkable consequences.