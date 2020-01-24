A chaotic childhood led to a life in nursing

Mary J MacLeod’s childhood memoirs tell the chaotic story of her upbringing – from an idyllic childhood, her mother’s death changes everything.

Passed from one family member to another, she finds herself seen as more of a housemaid.

The story follows her early life and then through the war as she breaks from the shackles of her childhood to succeed in her chosen field of nursing.

Hush! The Child Is Present, by Mary J MacLeod, published by Luath Press, £12.99.