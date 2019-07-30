A chance meeting changed her life forever

Sasha Roseberry’s life isn’t as exciting as she had imagined it when a teenager, in Leap Year: A Time to Remember.

Her job in the Five-Plus-The-One shop, traipsing round the isles and selling discounted, substandard products, only just pays her bills, regardless of her steady rise to a management position over the years.

Then a chance meeting with an elderly woman in her local park ends up changing her life forever.

Leap Year: A Time to Remember, by Sue Douglas, published by Austin MacAuley, £7.99.