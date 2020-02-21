A celebration of the tenacious foxes

Each time I have seen a fox, both rural and urban, I have been struck by their oddly captivating quality.

Their resourcefulness, intelligence and tenacity are just some of the qualities which are celebrated in ecologist Adele Brand’s thought-provoking exploration of one of Britain’s most familiar, enigmatic and misunderstood creatures.

Charmingly written, this book will educate, delight and amuse, while reminding the reader about the importance of living peaceably with nature in a changing environment.

The Hidden World of the Fox, by Adele Brand, published by William Collins, £12.99.

4 stars