A celebration of the Isle of Iona in words

For centuries, the island of Iona has influenced writers, poets and songsmiths, from the early settlers of Iona Abbey to Robert Louis Stevenson.

With a huge collection of extracts by authors such as Meg Bateman, Jennie Erdal, Meaghan Delahunt, Ruth Thomas and many more dedicated to the famous island, The Book of Iona is an anthology rich with stories and poems that will excite any literature lover.

The Book of Iona: An Anthology, by Robert Crawford, published by Polygon, £14.99.