A celebration of Scotland’s diesel trains in print

Colin J. Howat’s latest book on trains is a broad look at first generation diesel multiple units throughout Scotland.

First Generations Scottish DMUs covers virtually the entirety of Scotland and encompasses locations

from Arbroath to Carlisle.

With lots of detail and a mixture of black-and-white and colour photographs dating from 1976, this will be a welcome addition to fans of the Amberley railway series.

First Generation Scottish DMUs, by Colin J. Howat, published by Amberley, £14.99.