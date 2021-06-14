A celebration of Scotland at the Olympics

Not only does this marvellous book, Scotland’s Track and Field Olympians tell us stories of the lives, successes and significance of Scots athletes, but it places them in the wider context of the Games.

From the very beginning, it is plain to see that Keddie is Olympics mad: he delves into the history of Scotland’s sporting stars and relives their triumphant moments.

Spanning almost 100 years, his thorough research results in terrific anecdotes and it is by no means repetitive.

Scotland’s Track and Field Olympians, by John W Keddie, published by Lulu.com, £12.