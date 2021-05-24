A celebration of our beautiful trees and outdoors

For The Love of Trees: A Celebration of People and Trees is not just for 21st-century hippies or ‘forest bathers’, it is a beautiful reminder of the benefits of the outdoors.

A host of household names including Judi Dench, Aldo Kane, Miranda Hart and Chris Packham contributed to this book, heralding the benefits of being near great oaks, birches and beeches, especially during lockdown.

My only qualm? It really needs an index to list the contributors.

For The Love of Trees: A Celebration of People and Trees, by Vicky Allan and Anna Deacon, published by Black & White, £20.