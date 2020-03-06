A celebration of all 282 Scottish Munros

The result of a labour of love – and many long walks and aching legs – this colourful compendium maps all 282 Munros in all their glory.

Published to mark the centenary of the death of Sir Hugh Munro, this reference book serves as the ideal starting point for any aspiring hill-walker or self-confessed Munro ‘bagger’.

The publishers claim that the ‘hallmark of a Harvey map is clarity’, and you can’t argue with that.

The topography of each Munro is mapped in minute detail, and helpful tips are provided alongside travel and hotel advice, plus advice on the best routes for optimum viewing spots.

This hefty book was not designed to be dragged up hills, and the reader is left to calculate the average time taken to complete each route on their own, but it is a wonderful one to peruse from the comfort of home when planning your next big adventure.

The Munros: The Complete, published by Harvey Maps, £35.