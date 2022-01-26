A celebration of a Clan Chief’s magnificent seat

Finlaystone is a large country estate in Renfrewshire, near Glasgow, seat of the current Chief of the Clan MacMillan.

This book, created by six members of the MacMillan family, is the illustrated story of Finlaystone House and its owners – a tale that spans an incredible 30 generations.

The impressive house and grounds is one of the increasingly rare intact piles which remain an active family home.

With reflections on the joys and challenges of bringing an ancient house and large estate into modern times, it is a rare and honest glimpse into a dynamic society.

Its subject matter is rather niche but hugely enjoyable.

Finlaystone, by the Macmillan Family, published by Upfront, £30.