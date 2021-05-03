A celebration and history of Scottish art and artists

Have you ever wondered about the backstory of James Guthrie’s ‘To Pastures New’ painting? Or indeed the tale of Henry Raeburn?

Here to fill the art history void in our lives is Lachlan Goudie with this wonderful snapshot of Scottish art through the centuries – a comprehensive account of the nation’s creative history that caters for both novices and those with an unquenchable thirst for all things artistic.

From early Neolithic symbols to contemporary works from John Byrne, this guide spans 5,000 years’ worth of history, and no stone is left unturned.

Goudie is, himself, a painter and has presented a series of BBC programmes including ‘Mackintosh: Glasgow’s Neglected Genius’, so his breadth of knowledge is patent.

What’s particularly interesting is Goudie’s analysis of both artists’ success stories and struggles over the years.

With 181 illustrations, this is a beautiful and compelling account of our nation’s greatest creative minds.

The Story of Scottish Art, by Lachlan Goudie, published by Thames and Hudson, £29.95.