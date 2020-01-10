A book celebrating the Secret Life of Tartan

When we think of tartan, wedding finery and shortbread tins might first spring to mind.

But in The Secret Life of Tartan, tailor and fashion designer Vixy Rae shows how our national cloth is worth so much more than a pastiche or parody of Scottishness.

By exploring the origins of tartan and its deep connection to our history, traditions, art, landscape and contemporary culture, Rae unpicks the truth from the myth in order to weave the tales of those behind the cloth.

Now owner of the oldest bespoke tailors in Scotland, Stewart Christie & Co, Rae takes great pride in knowing that the very premises

she works in once overlooked Jacobites marching past as part of the 1745 uprising.

The book is beautfully designed and thanks to Rae’s engaging style of writing, a pleasure to read. A must-have for all tartan lovers – i.e. everyone.

The Secret Life of Tartan, by Vixy Rae, published by Black and White Publishing, £25.