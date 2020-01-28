Arts and science combine in a plastic exhibition

The Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh is hosting an exhibition to encourage us to thing more about plastic.

A collaboration between art and science, Think Plastic encourages us to consider the urgent need for humans to use plastics more responsibly

Two years ago, when ceramicists Lorna Fraser and Carol Sinclair decided to look at the environmental impact of porcelain and ask if alternative, less environmentally damaging materials were available, they soon started to gather other people to be involved in a new project.

Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh taxonomist Dr Peter Wilkie, researched the tropical tree family Sapotaceae, which produces a natural plastic.

Fiona Pilgrim is an artist interested in the material choices artists make.

Carla Edwards is a jeweller already using plastic resins in her work.

And, tapestry weaver Fiona Hutchison is as a keen sailor who observes how plastics impact the sea around us

With a small initial grant from Interface the group have been working with Professor Mike Shaver, of the University of Edinburgh Green plastics laboratory, and his students Hatti Chisnall and Emily Macdonald.

This exhibition represents the journey the mutual journey over two years and how artists and scientists have engaged with the complex and, at times, impenetrable subject of plastics, the many different types, their use and their impact on the environment.

The exhibition is also about how this amazing, but controversial material, influenced their thought processes, handling and ultimately their art.

The focus is on encouraging us all to think about plastic and our relationships with it. To consider adjusting own choices to minimise the impact on the environment: to see plastic as a valuable product and combat the disposable attitude towards it.

The project has been supported by People’s Postcode Lottery, Creative Scotland, The City of Edinburgh Council, Friends of RBGE, Interface, and Professor Michael Shaver’s Green Materials Laboratory at both the University of Edinburgh and the University of Manchester

It runs at the Botanics from Friday 31 January until Sunday 26 April.