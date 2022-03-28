Artist Erraid Gaskell – from Bangladesh to Buchlyvie

Modern Expressionist painter Erraid Gaskell finished her degree in Fine Art at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design in 2020 but, like many others during the pandemic, left university quietly, without a fanfare.

Yesterday (Sunday) not only marked the opening of her solo show at the Greengallery in Buchlyvie, near Stirling, but her family are treating the event as her graduation ceremony, and celebrated accordingly.

Still only 24 years of age, Erraid’s bold use of colours makes for a real visual feast, arresting the eye and drawing you into her almost three-dimensional, dream-like, luminous landscapes.

Although born in Scotland, Erraid’s father’s work as a doctor took the family of six (she has a twin brother and two elder sisters) to the Black Isle when she was eight and then on to Bangladesh, where her dad practised medicine for the Foreign Office.

Erraid said: ‘In the Black Isle we lived on an estate that I called my “wild garden”. I loved nothing better than going out exploring, roaming around the fields, forests and rivers by myself.

‘This love of landscapes grew when I moved to Dhaka in Bangladesh. There I experienced Holi, the two-day Hindu spring festival, also known as the festival of colours, which made a huge impact on me. You just couldn’t escape being surrounded by all the colours of the rainbow and to me these colours also represented the warmth and generosity of the people.’

Erraid moved back to Scotland to continue her education at boarding school where an art teacher spotted her talent and encouraged her to experiment with colour and form. Although separated geographically, she remained close to her parents, calling them ‘my biggest supporters’.

She added: ‘Both my mum and dad are very creative people and my mum has the most amazing eye. Wherever we lived in the world she had a real flair for making a home.’

Erraid’s exhibition, Fragments of Home, showcases a range of colourfully compelling pieces reflecting Erraid’s interpretation and memory of the different places she has lived – including the Australian Outback for a time after her parents divorced.

The family will be reunited on Sunday for her show – her dad is coming over from Australia especially for the occasion. Erraid remarked: “I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate my graduation – and Mother’s Day.”

The Greengallery is owned by Becky Walker who will also be marking Mother’s Day at Erraid’s exhibition. Becky’s mum, Ann Johnston, a professional painter, established the the gallery nearly 30 years ago and has also taught many well-known artists.

Becky, who now runs the business, explained: ‘Mum is always on hand with advice and I’m very aware of her legacy of only showing good work of the highest quality.

‘Erraid continues this tradition. She has very distinctive style and a level of artistic maturity that’s unusual for someone her age. As soon as I saw her paintings I knew she would be an artist very much in demand and I’m delighted to be giving people the opportunity to buy a piece of art to help create their own sense of home.’

Fragments of Home, featuring the work of Erraid Gaskell will run until Sunday, 17 April, at the Green Gallery from 2-5pm.