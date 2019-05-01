A celebration of old Scottish traditions

The 31st Scottish International Storytelling Festival will celebrate old traditions and new connections.

Showcasing how music, dance and story communicate shared experiences that are ‘Beyond Words’, the event will run from 19–31 October.

In this UN International Year of Indigenous Languages, First Nation and Scottish tradition bearers will share their heritage, while contemporary narratives of exile, migration and cultural displacement search for mutual understanding and healing across a fractured world.

Invited guests will perform in Edinburgh and tour Scotland, encouraging grassroots storytelling in the community, which is expanded through the popular SISF Community Programme – now open for registration!

Whether you’re a storyteller yourself, a listener, or someone who is completely new to the craft, let SISF take you ‘Beyond Words’ this autumn.

