A celebration of artistic ambition, style and creativity

Yardworks Festival, one of Europe’s biggest and best events dedicated to street art and graffiti, will return to SWG3 this summer.

The team behind Scotland’s leading multi-disciplinary arts venue SWG3 have confirmed that their outdoors space in the west end of Glasgow will once again be transformed into a concrete playground where colour, creativity and collaboration collide.

On Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June, visitors will be welcomed into the Galvanizers Yard as urban artists from across Glasgow, the UK and Europe come together to paint, draw and inspire. For the audience, it’s a weekend of witnessing murals being created live, from scratch, in front of you while enjoying a range of delicious street food and drinks.

There will also be child-friendly art workshops and activities on offer throughout the weekend for even the youngest of aspiring artists.

Since its inaugural edition in 2017, Yardworks Festival has attracted the global elite of the street art and graffiti scenes with 2019’s artist list alone featuring names like: Smug (Australia), Does (The Netherlands), Insane51 (Greece), Saturno (Spain), Mr Baker (Germany), Balstroem (Denmark), Welin (Denmark), and, from the UK, Voyder, RogueOner, Mark Worst, Gent48, Ziner, Bonzai, SledOne, Soda, Curtis Hylton and Philth. For local artists, it’s a chance to learn from the best, meet their heroes, and get inspired by what people are doing elsewhere.

Over the years Yardworks Festival has always had something for everyone – both street art enthusiasts and those who don’t know it yet. From a 200 metre graffiti maze and Mia McGregor’s wildly popular Cubes installation (both of which were a favourite with kids and adults alike); to a talk from internationally revered author, photographer and subway artist Martha Cooper and the commissioning of a huge, classical-art-inspired mural by PichiAvo that can still be seen today in the Galvanizers.

Gary Mackay, aka Gaz Mac, SWG3 Studio director and co-founder of Yardworks, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the return of Yardworks Festival for 2022. Over the years the festival has grown so much that it is now a staple of the worldwide street art scene with people from all over the globe travelling to the heart of Glasgow to celebrate with us. We’re so proud of the festival and all the incredible artists who are involved in it.’

Line-up being announced soon and tickets on sale now here. Standard Tickets are £5 day per day and £7.50 weekend. Residents of G3/G11/G51 receive a discount with prices at £3 Day, £5.50 Weekend. Under-16s go free – no ticket required.

Today’s announcement comes ahead of the launch of the latest exhibition in their Yard Life Gallery from revered UK artist PREFAB77 – aka Peter Manning. Opening this Saturday, 26 March, the exhibition, titled A Slice of Life, is his first Scottish solo show and a culmination of Peter’s vast range of influences and obsessions; from pop culture to religion and politics.

Find out more HERE.