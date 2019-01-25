400 address the haggis at Burns Supper in Glasgow

A total of 400 people addressed the haggis at Glasgow’s biggest Burns supper.

Now in its 28th year, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland’s A Question of Burns event is still as popular as ever, raising £50,000 for the specialist charity.

More than 400 guests took part in the annual quiz on all things Rabbie Burns, before celebrating the life and work of the Bard of Ayrshire with an evening of poetry, performances and a traditional Burns feast.

The event, held at Glasgow’s Hilton Hotel on Thursday 24 January, was hosted by former Scottish international rugby player and TV personality Andy Nicol.

Other notable faces in attendance included former Scottish footballer George McNeill, who gave the Toast to the Lassies, and actress and playwright Isobel Rutter, who delivered a hilarious reply.

Scotland’s foremost Robert Burns re-enactor, Chris Tait, performed the iconic Tam o’ Shanter and award-winning classical singer, and Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland) ambassador, Nicola Cassells, concluded the evening with a performance of Auld Lang Syne.

For nearly three decades, SBH Scotland’s annual evening in honour of the Ayrshire-born poet has been one of Glasgow’s most successful Burns supper events. Since it launched in 1991 the charity has raised over £1million for children, young people and their families affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus.

As Scotland’s only charity providing support to those with the lifelong conditions, and with little financial assistance from statutory sources, SBH Scotland relies heavily on fundraising activities to deliver its vital services.

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: ‘Our annual Question of Burns supper is a highly-anticipated event in our calendar and once again it did not disappoint.

‘Without the generosity from everyone who attended, we wouldn’t be able to provide specialist services to the 3500 children, young people and their families who live with spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus in Scotland. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who attended and helped to make the event so special.’

Luxury jeweller and diamond retailer Chisholm Hunter, which has supported the event for over 10 years, donated a 9ct White Gold Diamond Necklet and a 14ct White Gold Diamond Pendant as the grand prize draw and game prizes this year. Ten Armani watches and bracelets, also gifted by Chisholm Hunter, were also up for grabs for the winning Burns quiz team. Other sponsors include Glen Scotia Distillery, who donated several bottles of whisky.

Harry Brown, managing director at Chisholm Hunter, said: ‘Chisholm Hunter are honoured to continue to support SBH Scotland, and we are very proud to have been involved with this fantastic event since the charity began.

‘SBH Scotland carries out some amazing work, which makes a significant difference to the lives of over 3,500 children, young people and adults across the country each year. I hope our sponsorship goes some way in helping the charity to support those who benefit from their fantastic services.’

To support SBH Scotland or to find out more about other events happening throughout the year, call 03455 211 600, email fundraising@sbhscotland.org.uk or visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk for more details.