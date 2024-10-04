Win the ‘trip of a lifetime’ on the world-famous North Coast 500 for two people with Highland Coast Hotels this winter, including 4 nights bed and breakfast staying in a superior double room.

Travelling the NC500 is just one of the ways to explore the Highlands but if you want to go off the beaten track and add some really exciting stops to your itinerary, then travelling inland is the way to go with Highland Coast Hotels’ new ‘East Meets West’ experience.

Whether you choose to travel east to west or the other way around, the East Meets West experience is just as exhilarating and you can see the physical changing of the landscape as you travel. The rugged remoteness of the dramatic west coast and the meandering lochs and glens of the stunning east coast – Sutherland has it all.

From the UK’s most northerly reindeer, to the North West Highlands UNESCO Global Geopark, folklore, storytelling walks and the UK’s most northerly mainland whisky distillery, the far north Scottish Highlands offers a winter wonderland filled with seasonal magic.

This unique and wild region also provides some of the best opportunities to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights in the UK, secluded beach walks, quiet woodland trails and winter wildlife spotting.

The East Meets West itinerary includes an overnight stay at one of Highland Coast Hotels’ landmark venues on each coast with dining included.

Choose from Kylesku Hotel and Newton Lodge in Assynt on the West coast, or Royal Marine Hotel in Brora and Royal Golf Hotel in Dornoch on the East coast.

East Meets West competition prize includes:

Two nights, Luxury overnight accommodation, and Breakfast at an East Coast Hotel (Royal Marine Brora or Royal Golf Dornoch)

Two nights, Luxury overnight accommodation, and Breakfast at a West Coast

Hotel (Kylesku Hotel or Newton Lodge)

Packed lunch for two each day

Map, visit recommendations and welcome gift

T&Cs