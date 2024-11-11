A PAIR OF TICKETS WIN A PAIR OF TICKETS TO EDINBURGH’S CASTLE OF LIGHT FOR A SPECTACULAR CELEBRATION OF THE CITY’S 900TH ANNIVERSARY

Win a pair of tickets to Edinburgh’s Castle of Light for a spectacular celebration of the city’s 900th anniversary

Enter to win one of five pairs of tickets to Castle of Light at Edinburgh Castle, as the interactive light trail returns to Scotland’s capital this winter.

Edinburgh is celebrating its 900th anniversary – and you’re invited!

Castle of Light promises to get the party started this winter, inviting guests to walk in famous footsteps and dance through the ages in Crown Square as they journey through the capital’s colourful past.

Created by a consortium of the finest digital and visual talent, in partnership with Historic Environment Scotland, the unique after-dark walking trail is set to come to life for seven weeks throughout the festive season, on select dates from Friday 22 November 2024 until Saturday 4 January 2025.

A special access night will also take place on Sunday 8 December. Hosting a reduced capacity, the event will include a designated quiet space, British Sign Language (BSL) tour slots, ear defenders to help manage noise and volunteer guides to support the event.

An unmissable moment in Edinburgh’s packed festive schedule, you’ll have the chance to see Edinburgh Castle in a whole new light as you come face to face with 900 years of history at this year’s all-new Castle of Light.

To enter this competition, click here.