Scottish star Ewan McGregor raises £135k for charity after auctioning off 150 bottles of whisky

Scottish actor Ewan McGregor has raised £135,000 for charity after auctioning 150 bottles of whisky from his own personal cask at Lochranza Distillery.

Some 543 bidders from 28 countries placed over 7,000 bids on Ewan’s Cut with bottle number one achieving a hammer price of £4,350, setting a new record for the highest price ever paid for a bottle of Arran single malt at auction.

The rare 26 year old Arran Single Malt, matured in an ex-Sherry Hogshead cask, is one of the oldest whiskies ever produced by the distillery.

McGregor first toasted the inaugural cask of the malt back in 1998, which was the first legal cask to be laid down on Arran for over 150 years.

The distillery presented him with his own cask that day and it has matured in their warehouse until now.

Money raised from the auction will go to Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

The hammer price reached £119,893, further boosted by £15,107, as Whisky Auctioneer waived its seller’s commission and donated its 12.5% buyer’s commission, ensuring that the maximum possible funds reach CHAS.

‘What a total,’ Ewan said. ‘I just want to thank each and every one of our partners for putting the time, effort and work into this endeavour.

‘CHAS has always been very close to my heart, and I am so proud that we were all able to raise such a sum for them.

‘I know it’s the children they help and their families who will benefit a lot from this – so thank you very much to everyone involved and to those that placed generous bids in the auction.’

The bottle design and name were inspired by Ewan’s illustrious career, featuring references to his iconic roles in films like Trainspotting and Star Wars, as well as his memorable Long Way Round adventure.

Each of the 150 bottle labels reads like a mini film script, with no two labels alike.

‘We are absolutely delighted that the auction of ‘Ewan’s Cut’ has successfully raised an incredible £135,000 for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS),’ Euan Mitchell, Managing Director at Isle of Arran Distillers said.

‘This project has been a journey close to our hearts since Ewan McGregor first joined us at Lochranza Distillery back in 1998. To see his private cask of Arran Single Malt contribute to such a worthy cause is truly special.

‘It has been a privilege to collaborate with Ewan, Whisky Auctioneer, and the Leith Agency to bring this unique whisky to life, and we are deeply grateful for the support and generosity from everyone involved.

‘The funds raised will make a significant difference in supporting the vital work of CHAS, helping families during their most challenging times.’

