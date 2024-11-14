Scottish star Ewan McGregor gifted cask of Lagg Single Malt

Lagg Distillery on The Isle of Arran have gifted renowned Scottish actor Ewan McGregor his very own cask of Lagg Single Malt.

The team at Lagg were delighted to welcome Ewan McGregor to the distillery to officially present him with one of their very first fill Bourbon Barrels of Lagg Single Malt in person

Ewan was a huge part of Isle of Arran Distillers in their early years. Their sister distillery, Lochranza, presented him with a Sherry Hogshead in 1998, which has since been bottled to raise money for charity.

‘We were absolutely thrilled to welcome Ewan McGregor to the distillery recently and gift him with his very own Lagg cask of our Single Malt,’ Lagg Distillery manager, Graham Omand said.

‘We very much look forward to seeing how this liquid matures and continuing our partnership with Ewan moving forward.’

Isle of Arran Distillers is an independently owned producer of Single Malt Whisky on the Isle of Arran, with two distilleries situated at either end of the island. Lagg Distillery is a new whisky distillery, which opened in 2019.

Located in the South of The Isle of Arran, producing heavily peated malt with a rich smoky flavour yet a freshness and elegance that won’t fail to surprise. Sister to Lochranza Distillery on the North of the island which produces Arran Single Malt.

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.