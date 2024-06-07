Rosebank Distillery: Sleeping giant Falkirk distillery reawakened after 30 years

Known as the sleeping giant of Scottish distilleries, the highly anticipated Rosebank Distillery has finally reawakened.

After more than 30 years of closure, Ian Macleod Distillers has lovingly brought the Falkirk ghost distillery, previously thought to be lost forever, back to life.

The meticulous restoration has spanned the last four years, and the stunning new distillery has returned as an iconic landmark for the Falkirk community.

The King of the Lowlands, spirit once again flows at Rosebank Distillery, and the first cask was filled in June 2023.

Paying respect to the historic site, the characteristic three copper stills have been lovingly crafted to replicate their historic shape based on original distillery drawings.

They now stand proudly in the stunning glass-fronted still house and distil the famous elegant, and floral signature Rosebank spirit.

‘This is a huge moment for the people of Falkirk and the global whisky community,’ said Stuart Hendry, from Ian Macleod Distillers.

‘It has been an absolute pleasure watching Rosebank reawaken, with its original, unique distillation methods now sitting at the heart of inspiring new buildings that respect the original setting.

‘The sense of pride that the people of Falkirk have in Rosebank is very much felt by all of us at Ian Macleod Distillers and to be custodians of such an iconic distillery is a dream come true.

‘Opening the doors today to visitors marks another historic chapter in the incredible story of Rosebank and we are excited to welcome whisky lovers from around the world into this incredible cathedral of distillation.’

To mark the distillery’s full revival, Rosebank has released its first distillery exclusive, and its oldest expression to date, Rosebank Vintage 1989.

The 33 Year Old single malt Scotch whisky, bottled at its natural strength of 47.5% ABV, is from the oldest year of the legacy stock.

The new expression is a limited run of 650 bottles, and only available to buy from the distillery gift shop, priced at £3,200.

On the nose, the whisky presents a combination of tropical fruits, vanilla, aged oak, white grape, melon, upside down cake, custard, maple syrup and hints of liquorice. While the palate reveals flavours of bright lemon, peach, sweet menthol, gentle coriander and pepper spice.

‘Such a grand occasion calls for an exceptional whisky, and our Rosebank Vintage 1989 is just that,’ said Emma Oakes, Blender at Rosebank.

‘We have had the unique opportunity to assess each of the rare Rosebank casks that have survived since the distillery’s closure in 1993.

‘It was clear from the start that our 1989 casks, the oldest in our archive, would be perfect to create this incredibly special dram to toast to the revival of such a well-loved distillery.’

Read more Whisky news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.