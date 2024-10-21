Restoration of endangered Castletown Mill reaches new milestone in becoming distillery

The endangered 19th-century Castletown Mill in Caithness has marked a significant milestone in its transformation, becoming wind and watertight for the first time in decades.

The historic grain mill, located near the Castle of Mey, has long been disused and dangerous, despite it being a prominent landmark at the edge of the town.

King Charles has previously expressed a desire for its preservation.

The building is being converted into a new distillery by local company Dunnet Bay Distillers for the production of Stannergill Whisky.

The fresh addition will join Dunnet Bay’s renowned portfolio, which already includes Rock Rose Gin and Holy Grass Vodka.

The first releases of whisky have already sold out, emphasising the interest in the project. Each of the bottles in the series celebrates the place and the people of the area.

The distillery is set to become a major destination on the Highland whisky trail, complete with a custom visitor facility along the North Coast 500.

The new copper pot stills will sit in the large volume of the main building, in front of large windows giving a view out to the sea.

‘Castletown Mill has reached an important stage in its renovation,’ said Andrea Wise, Founder & Director at Organic Architects.

‘Having lain unused for decades, it was likely to be lost unless action was taken to refurbish the building.

‘The goal is to revive the building, not only as a whisky distillery, but as a vibrant visitor attraction on the NC500.

‘By repurposing landmark buildings like Castletown Mill, the cultural heritage of the area is preserved, whilst creating new opportunities for business and the community in general.

‘It is difficult to find a new user for such a large volume as a flour mill, however a whisky distillery needs space for large vessels such as washbacks and copper pot stills.

‘This turns out to be the perfect use for this building.’

The new production facility and visitor centre is planned to open next summer.

