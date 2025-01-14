Isle of Tiree Distillery launches the island’s first legal whisky in more than 200 years

The first legal single malt whisky produced on the Hebridean island of Tiree in over two centuries has been launched.

Once known as Tìr an Eòrna, which translates from Gaelic to the ‘Land of Barley’, Tiree was home to no less than fifty illicit distilleries before the 1800s.

But unlike other islands, Tiree never re-established a distillery until 2019 when Alain and Ian lit the stills of the Isle of Tiree Distillery for the first time.

Isle of Tiree Distillery is one of Scotland’s smallest whisky distilleries which uses traditional whisky production methods to produce 2,000 litres of pure alcohol per year (LPA).

Founded in 2012 by trad folk musicians, Alain Campbell and Ian Smith, Tiree Whisky Company Ltd aims to preserve and promote Tiree’s whisky heritage, whilst reviving distilling on the island.

Their inaugural whisky is limited to only 800 bottles and retails at £199.99.

Last year, an initial pre-sale of 400 bottles sold out in less than two hours, meaning those who want to get their hands on this first release will need to act quickly.

Each part of the process is handcrafted using methods of the past but with an enthusiastic vision for the future of the island.

‘We created our distillery to bring whisky production back to the island and this will be the first single malt whisky from Tiree in over 200 years,’ Alain Campbell, co-founder of Tiree Whisky Company, said.

‘The distilling heritage of our island has inspired us since we were kids and we are immensely proud to bring whisky back to Tiree.

‘We have strived to keep our production methods true to our ancestors – we use most traditional methods along with grain, water, fire and gravity – that’s all we need.

‘We hand mash laureate malted barley in mesh mash bags – hoisted high on wooden blocks to lauter clear the wort into our oak mash tun.

‘This is followed by an extra-long fermentation in our oak washbacks.

‘First distillations take place in our wide copper washstills, followed by carefully distilling the spirit in our 300L spirit still.

‘And then age our whisky in small casks and our maturation happens right on the rocky Tiree coastline.’

The first 10 bottles will be reserved and sold at auction from the 31st of January, with 10% of profits from the auction will be donated to local island charities.

