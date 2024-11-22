William Gillies: A fresh look at one of Scotland’s most important painters

William Gillies adored Scotland. One of the 20th century’s most influential artists, he often travelled around our wee nation sketching and painting, inspired by the landscapes around him.

So it seems only fitting the latest exhibition of his work will take a tour around the mainland and to the Scottish islands this year, and into next, giving audiences a fresh look at one of Scotland’s most important painters.

For Sandy Wood, head of collections with the Royal Scottish Academy, the chance to take Gillies’ retold legacy around the country which he so loved is a great privilege.

‘Until now, the understanding of William Gillies as a unique modernist painter, who used modernism in his art to survive a life that was impacted by trauma and the death of those close to him, has been hidden beneath the surface,’ says Sandy.

‘As custodians of the Gillies Bequest, the Royal Scottish Academy is thrilled to be taking a new story about Gillies around Scotland as part of the touring exhibition William Gillies: Modernism and Nation.

‘Gillies was a hugely influential and important painter in twentieth century Scottish and British art, and the exhibition and book that accompanies it shines a revealing light on some of his best modern works in landscape, still life and portraiture.

‘The opportunity to take Gillies’ retold legacy around the country which he so loved is a great privilege and one we hope will allow new audiences and generations to discover this inimitable painter and his fascinating life story.’

Born in Haddington in 1898, Gillies studied at Edinburgh College of Art and served in the First World War.

Through his life it was estimated that he painted more than 2,000 works.

While Gillies primarily painted landscapes and still-life throughout his career, these works frequently featured the Lothians, Fife and the Border regions.

Many of his works also featured ceramics, created by his younger sister, Emma Smith Gillies, who sadly died in 1936, aged 36.

Gillies was enrolled at the Edinburgh College of Art when he was called up for service during the WW1 in 1917.

He served, returning to the college in 1919. After the completion of his studies, Gillies returned to teaching and continued to do so for the next 40 years.

He was Principal of the Edinburgh College of Art from 1959 until his retirement in 1966. He died on 15 April 1973 in his cottage at Temple, Midlothian.

The exhibition begins at Perth Art Gallery with more than 90 of Gillies’ works on display, alongside photographs, archival material and Gillies’ important self portrait, which is being lent by the National Galleries of Scotland.

Ceramics made by his sister, Emma, and which feature regularly in Gillies paintings are also to on show as part of a loan from Edinburgh University.

Art officer with Culture Perth & Kinross, Amy Fairley, has been working on the exhibition with Sandy Wood.

‘I knew something of Gillies’ work before starting work on this project, but must admit to not having been aware of some of his more experimental artistic periods when, for example, he dabbled in abstraction,’ Amy said.

‘I definitely feel as though I have come to know Gillies more. I hope that visitors will come away with a greater understanding of the important role that Gillies played in 20th century Scottish art and the influence he had on the generations of artists who came after him.

‘He was tremendously inspired by the Scottish landscape and by the friends who accompanied him on the many trips that he took around Scotland.

‘His love for the country is acutely evident in many of the landscapes that feature in the exhibition.

‘Gillies work and his legacy are incredibly important, not just in terms of his artistry, but also in terms of his relatability.

‘He produced artworks that celebrate the landscape and still lives which commend the ordinary objects which people have in their homes.

‘I think that this is what makes his work so enormously appealing to such a wide audience. I hope that visitors will relate to and engage with his work, which I feel is timeless.’

William Gillies: Modernism and Nation is on at Perth Art Gallery until 2 March 2025.

