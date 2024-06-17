Vincent van Gogh immersive experience comes to Scotland

A spectacular multimedia show celebrating Vincent van Gogh’s life and stunning artworks is coming to Glasgow this summer.

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience has already been seen by more than five million people across North America, and now it’s coming to Scotland.

The experience combines more than 300 of the post-Impressionist icon’s paintings with cutting-edge technology and a specially curated musical soundtrack to tell the story of one of history’s most influential artists.

His paintings are liberated from their two-dimensional realms and rendered into fully immersive 3D scenes that swirl and flow with colour and movement.

Visitors are taken on a journey through the artist’s world from darkness to light, enhanced by his own dreams, thoughts and words set to a stirring symphonic score in this sensational narrative experience.

The exhibition starts with personal letters he wrote to his brother, and greatest supporter, Theo, and moves into the heart of the exhibition – the Immersive Room – where Van Gogh’s paintings are freed from their frames to dominate the space and fully immerse the audience in the incredible detail of his work.

The event will be staged at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) from Thursday, 11 July to Sunday, 4 August.

‘We are thrilled to be the first venue in Scotland to host Beyond Van Gogh,’ said Angela Smith from SEC.

‘It’s set to be one of the most exciting events of the summer and will bring a whole new experience to visitors as they immerse themselves in the world of this legendary artist.’

