Strathearn Gallery: Jolomo unveils new collection of paintings on his love of the sea

Sponsored Content | One of Scotland’s greatest contemporary artists, John Lowrie Morrison OBE, affectionately known as ‘Jolomo’ is set to unveil a stunning collection of new paintings at the Strathearn Gallery in Crieff.

The exhibition, Morrison & The Sea – The Rocks – The Cliffs focuses on John’s lifelong obsession and love of the sea.

Although always considered a ‘landscape’ painter, John recognises that his paintings nearly always feature the sea in some form – a theme he explores further in this new exhibition.

The Morrison family have always had a connection with the sea – John’s father worked on fishing boats in the Minch with John growing up listening to great stories about Hebridean fishermen.

‘As a wee boy I soaked this up and wanted to go live on Harris,’ said John. ‘This has stayed with me all my life.’

As well as a family croft on Harris and John moving to Tayvallich in 1977, where he has lived there since, the family also recently discovered John’s Great Grandfather was a lighthouse keeper in the 1800’s – a building John has been drawn to painting throughout his career, so it’s no wonder he feels the sea is in his blood.

And it’s his instantly recognisable expressionist style of painting, honed over 50 years of dedication to his craft, that allows John to capture and convey the emotions and sense of being by the coast.

Although John also acknowledges his classical training at the prestigious Glasgow School of Art sometimes ‘pulls him back towards realism,’ his paintings are synonymous with the use of bold, strong and vivid colours.

His bright blues and yellows, fiery oranges and lush greens all combine to become powerful conduits for conjuring memories, emotions and sparking a profound connection between the viewer and the artist’s vision of Scotland’s breathtaking beauty.

It’s the story within each work that is perhaps why a John Lowrie Morrison painting is rightfully so highly regarded, admired and coveted by so many art-lovers across the globe.

Morrison & The Sea – The Rocks – The Cliffs opens at 10am on 4 May and runs until 2 June.

Paintings will be released online at 10am on 27 April on the Strathearn Gallery website. John will be in the Strathearn Gallery during the opening day to talk about his work.

Gallery hours: Monday – Friday 10am – 5pm, Saturday 10am to 5.30pm, Sunday 12pm – 4pm

The Strathearn Gallery, 32 West High Street, Crieff, PH7 4DL

www.strathearn-gallery.com

