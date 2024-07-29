Scottish art collection worth £1.5million to be sold at auction

A selection of world-class paintings by leading Scottish and European artists worth £1.5million is to be sold at auction.

The prestigious collection of paintings, including revered works from The Glasgow Boys and The Scottish Colourists, has been amassed by Paisley Art Institute (PAI), which has been building on its 450-strong group of artworks since 1914.

Now the artist-led body is selling around 100 paintings from the collection with Lyon & Turnbull in order to secure its future.

The Institute’s collection had been held in storage by Paisley Museum. The town’s historic landmark building has been closed since 2018 while it undergoes a £45 million transformation.

The recent redevelopment has led the Institute to move its artworks to Glasgow Art Club.

‘Over its 150 year history the Paisley Art Institute has been through many ups and downs but with determined leadership has maintained its original goal “to promote and support the work of Scottish artists”,’ Joe Hargan, PAI President said.

‘After working through the challenges faced by the PAI this year it is with pleasure that both the future of the not only the PAI but also the historic Glasgow Art Club will be secured.

‘We intend to invest some of the funds from the sale of select works to help refurbish and reinvent the Glasgow Art Club, this will give the PAI a permanent new home for our members and their exhibitions.

‘Our funds will help us create new awards and grants for artists, to inspire excellence and make new treasures.’

There are four major paintings by turn-of-the-century art titan, Sir John Lavery, in the sale.

The Belfast-born artist lived and worked in Paisley in the 1880s, with his first solo show being held in Paisley Town Hall in November 1886.

Known today as a leading member of the group known as The Glasgow Boys, his considerable achievements are currently being celebrated by a landmark exhibition at the National Galleries of Scotland.

In the late 19th and early 20th century, the town of Paisley, near Glasgow, was a centre of artistic excellence thanks to its prosperous textile trade which relied on trained artists and designers.

At one point it even had its own art school, Paisley Government School of Art Design.

Several of The Glasgow Boys lived and worked in Paisley, attending its art school.

PAI, founded in 1876, was at the forefront of developments in both British and European modern art. As a result, the Institute built up a unique art collection.

The Glasgow Boys’ pioneering brand of social-realism is represented in this sale by two masterpieces by Sir James Guthrie, while three important stand-out landscapes by Edward Arthur Walton are prime examples of the group’s approach to capturing scenes and people from everyday life.

There is also a portrait by Scottish Colourist, F.C.B. Cadell, showing the artist at his most stylish and self-assured.

Significant compositions up for auction by George Henry and Edward Atkinson Hornel apply the latest Modernist techniques to depicting the Scotland of the late 19th and early 20th century.

‘We were honoured when Paisley Art Institute approached us to discuss an auction,’ James McNaught, Associate Director at Lyon & Turnbull said.

‘As the market leaders in specialist Scottish Art auctions we look forward to presenting the wonderful works selected by the PAI team to the world and allowing the Institute’s work to continue in perpetuity.’

