In the frame, Douglas Roulston: Renowned artist and extreme sports enthusiast unveils his largest solo exhibition

Renowned artist and extreme sports enthusiast, Douglas Roulston, has unveiled his largest solo exhibition to date – inspired by his adventures around some of Scotland’s most remote landscapes.

The Odyssey Within is the most extensive exhibition Scottish landscape artist Douglas has put together and will be on show at Strathearn Gallery, in Crieff this month.

Opening on 12 April, the highly anticipated collection highlights his exceptional ability to capture the mystical and emotive beauty of Scotland’s highlands and islands.

Increasingly recognised as one of Scotland’s most exciting contemporary landscape painters, Douglas has gained a reputation for his dramatic and atmospheric depictions of the country’s rugged terrain.

His distinctive style—merging realism with romanticism—combines vivid colour, expressive energy, and a masterful command of light and weather, immersing viewers in the splendour of the Scottish wilderness.

Also an avid outdoorsman and extreme sports enthusiast, Douglas draws inspiration from his own adventures, often exploring Scotland’s most remote landscapes by mountain bike so his paintings can then reflect the raw, untamed spirit of the places he’s just experienced.

Douglas is also heavily committed to using his creativity to support charitable causes and his widely-seen painted sculptures—including Oor Wullie’s Big Bucket Trail, Storm the Scotty Dog, and Ossian the Highland Coo—have collectively raised thousands for charity.

These community-driven projects, along with others, bring Dougie immense fulfilment and he hopes to inspire others to give back through creativity.

The Odyssey Within is more personal to Douglas and explores places holding a strong personal significance for Douglas – childhood memories, cherished holidays, and moments of quiet reflection.

Each painting is infused with nostalgia and emotional depth, inviting viewers to experience the artist’s profound connection to Scotland’s natural world.

The Odyssey Within by Douglas Roulston opens at 10am on 12 April running until 11 May. The collection will be available to view online on the Strathearn Gallery website.

Douglas will be in the gallery on April 12th to meet visitors and discuss his work.

Read more Culture stories here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.