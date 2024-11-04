A Weather Eye: Scotland’s enduring relationship with our changing weather

Whether it’s blowin’ a hoolie or the sun is crackin’ the pavey, Scotland, its people and its language have long had an enduring relationship with our changing weather.

And our unpredictable weather is also reflected in our Scots language and dialects – Scots boasts 421 different words for snow.

Now an exhibition at The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery will explore Scotland’s weather with artists who have have captured the rain, snow, cloud and even sun, telling the story of how it affects our lives and our moods.

Each of the artworks in A Weather Eye has been matched to a Scottish word, highlighting the importance of language.

Lesser known Scots words such as gowstie, ralliach, fissle and feuchter have been matched to works on display giving a unique context for visitors to search for their favourite or to learn more.

In an exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks, visitors can enjoy majestic skyscapes by artists influenced by abstract expressionism such as Fife-born John Houston and American Jon Schueler.