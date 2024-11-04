A Weather Eye: Scotland’s enduring relationship with our changing weather
Whether it’s blowin’ a hoolie or the sun is crackin’ the pavey, Scotland, its people and its language have long had an enduring relationship with our changing weather.
And our unpredictable weather is also reflected in our Scots language and dialects – Scots boasts 421 different words for snow.
Now an exhibition at The McManus: Dundee’s Art Gallery will explore Scotland’s weather with artists who have have captured the rain, snow, cloud and even sun, telling the story of how it affects our lives and our moods.
Each of the artworks in A Weather Eye has been matched to a Scottish word, highlighting the importance of language.
Lesser known Scots words such as gowstie, ralliach, fissle and feuchter have been matched to works on display giving a unique context for visitors to search for their favourite or to learn more.
In an exhibition featuring more than 30 artworks, visitors can enjoy majestic skyscapes by artists influenced by abstract expressionism such as Fife-born John Houston and American Jon Schueler.
A WW2 pilot who was fascinated by the ever-changing colours and forms of the Scottish skies, Schueler explored themes of memory and emotion, and ‘found every passion in the sky’.
There is an opportunity to view the rare and ground-breaking Rain on Princes Street (1913) by the celebrated Scottish portraitist and landscape painter, Stanley Cursiter.
This painting, inspired by the Italian Futurists, highlights the dynamism of a newly industrial modern world at the dawn of the 20th century, and suggests the fragmentary and distorting effects of pouring rain.
Visitors can also expect to be captivated by stunning works by three of the finest Scottish landscape painters – John Morrison, William McTaggart and James McIntosh Patrick – all of whom highlight how colour, form and technique can be used to describe the physical qualities of the weather.
Morrison was both delighted and challenged by the effects of the ever-changing weather on familiar Scottish landscapes – he said that ‘because of the changing weather and the stately skies we enjoy, the same motifs never pall’.
‘A Weather Eye is a stunning exhibition, all from our own collection. It beautifully captures our deep and lasting connection with the weather and the ever shifting skies that have long inspired artists to create works that reflect both the power and subtlety of the elements,’ said Anna Day, Head of Cultural Services at Leisure & Culture Dundee.
‘It not only showcases glorious scenes but also highlights how weather influences our daily lives, shaping our moods, culture, and even language. By pairing evocative artworks with Scots words, we invite visitors to explore the rich interplay between art and the environment around us.’
The phrase blowin’ a hoolie is reportedly derived from the Orkney Scots word ‘hoolan’ which refers to a very strong wind.
Gowstie: adjective. Of wind, weather or sea: wild and boisterous, stormy, tempestuous; sometimes involving the sense of eerie, ghostly.
Ralliach: adjective. Of the sea: choppy, showing signs of an approaching storm.
Fissle: verb. To make a rustling, scuffling noise, as a mouse, or the wind among leaves.
Feuchter: noun. A slight fall of snow.
The exhibition runs from 9 November 2024.
TAGS