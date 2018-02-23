Book review – Dundee: A Short History

Posted on

Think of Dundee and jute, comics and the RRS Discovery probably come to mind.

But there’s far more to it than that, writer Norman Watson looks at the people and events that have shaped the city.

As well as the Tay Bridge disaster, there are many more fascinating tales to be told, including the sisters who terrified Winston Churchill, to the martyr who only kept his hat.

It may be a comparatively short work, but it’s all done with wit, humour and affection.

Dundee: A Short History by Norman Watson, Black and White Publishing, £8.99.

Scottish Field rating: ****